Woman in critical condition after crash in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An intersection in central Fresno is the site of a police investigation after a traffic collision that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened just before 9 am Monday at McKinley and Teilman.

Police say one car was driving eastbound on McKinley, as another vehicle turned off on Teilman when they collided.

One of the drivers was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The other person involved was not injured.

Officers closed off McKinley at Teilman to investigate the scene.

