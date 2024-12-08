Woman dead and man hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a suspected DUI crash that killed a woman and injured a man in Kings County.

Just after midnight on Sunday, officers responded to Fargo and 13th Avenues, outside of Hanford, for reports of an accident.

Officers say the woman was driving a Chevy Traverse north on 13th, where she had stopped at a 4-way stop.

As she proceeded into the intersection, she was hit by a man driving a Toyota Four Runner who ran a stop sign on Fargo.

The woman in her 30s died from her injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The crash is under investigation, and authorities believe alcohol may be a factor.