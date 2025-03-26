Woman found guilty in Fresno County's first fentanyl murder case

Cassidy Gonzalez has been found guilty of second-degree murder in Fresno County's first-ever fentanyl murder case.

Cassidy Gonzalez has been found guilty of second-degree murder in Fresno County's first-ever fentanyl murder case.

Cassidy Gonzalez has been found guilty of second-degree murder in Fresno County's first-ever fentanyl murder case.

Cassidy Gonzalez has been found guilty of second-degree murder in Fresno County's first-ever fentanyl murder case.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cassidy Gonzalez has been found guilty of second-degree murder in Fresno County's first-ever fentanyl murder case.

The verdict was given unanimously in the courtroom Wednesday morning.

Action News was present for the verdict, where Gonzalez was visibly shaking and crying.

Gonzalez was found guilty of the death of Jade Dreith in 2022 after selling her a deadly dose of fentanyl. Gonzalez also had previous drug convictions leading up to the trial.

The defense rested in the trial after just four minutes and 41 seconds, with only one witness called to the stand.

Gonzalez now faces up to life in prison.

WATCH: Killer High: The Silent Crisis