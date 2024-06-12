Woman hospitalized after crashing into tree in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after her car crashed into a tree in east central Fresno.

It happened just after 6:30 am Wednesday on Clinton at Ashley, in front of the Yosemite International Airport.

Officials say the woman somehow lost control of her car and ended up crashing into a tree.

She was pinned in the car for several minutes before being taken to the hospital.

Her condition has not yet been released.

Traffic was detoured at Westbound Clinton from Gateway to Ashley as emergency crews freed the woman and officers investigated the crash.