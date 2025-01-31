Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in Clovis, police say

CLVOIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a car in Clovis on Thursday night.

The accident happened around 9:10 pm in the area of Willow and Ashlan.

Clovis police say the woman was using the crosswalk when she was struck.

She was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The driver pulled over and has been cooperating with officers.

Westbound lanes of Ashlan have been closed at Willow as the investigation continues.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.