Woman killed and several injured following Clovis car crash, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. -- A woman is dead, and several others are injured following a crash at an intersection in Clovis on Sunday morning.

The Clovis Police Department responded to Gettysburg and Fowler Avenues at 2:00 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Officers found two cars that had crashed.

They say a witness saw a black Hyundai heading west on Gettysburg run a red light and T-bone a silver Hyundai heading south on Fowler.

A women in the silver car died at the hospital.

The man driving the black car was rushed to the hospital for surgery.

Two people in the black car and a third from the silver car also went to the hospital for treatment.

Several parked cars were also hit.

The crash is under investigation.