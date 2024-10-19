Woman killed as shots ring out inside Clovis home

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead after a Saturday morning shooting inside a Clovis home.

The Clovis Police Department said they were called to a disturbance at a home on Hampton Way, a neighborhood near Ashlan and Leonard avenues.

Lt. Scott Borsech tells Action News that when officers arrived, they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

He added that multiple other people were in the house, most believed to be family members, including several children.

He was unable to provide further details on what led to the shooting as they were waiting on a search warrant to continue their investigation.

Detectives and crime scene investigators have been called out.

Streets in the neighborhood have been closed while the investigation takes place, and people are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.