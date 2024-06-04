  • Watch Now

Woman shot in lower body at downtown Fresno playground, man arrested

ByABC30 Digital Team
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
A shooting at a downtown Fresno playground sent a woman to the hospital and a man to jail.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting at a downtown Fresno playground sent a woman to the hospital and a man to jail.

Fresno Police describe it as a domestic incident between the pair.

Officers say it's not known if families were at the playground on Calaveras Street when the man and woman became involved in a dispute.

The woman got into her car and the man followed in his vehicle to Stanislaus and M Street, where police say the man fired several shots at the woman's car, hitting her in the lower body.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Police say the man briefly struggled with officers before he was arrested.

