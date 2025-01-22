Work to bring more affordable housing to Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Merced has partnered with developers to help find grant funding to build more affordable housing.

"California is in a housing crunch, and Merced is no different than anywhere else," says Management Analyst Leah Brown. "In Merced, we're doing a lot to be proactive about it."

Brown says the city has nine different projects underway to ease the crunch.

They include the Devonwood Apartments on Devonwood Drive. Over 150 units are expected to be available this summer.

To qualify for this complex, residents can make up to 70% of the area median income, which is almost $88,000 for a family of four.

"We have close to 500 units that are in the works," Brown said.

Some of the properties being built will house people dealing with homelessness.

"Ultimately, it's our community," Brown said. "We live here and when I see these properties being built, it just gives me a sense of pride."

Scott Oliver with Berkshire Hathaway Drysdale Properties says for people in the market to buy a home, about 160 homes are available in Merced. Just 25 in Atwater.

He is encouraged by the number of new homes being built.

"So now, we have five or six subdivisions being built out," Oliver said. "There's several homes being built, and we're starting to see some relief in that area."

Oliver is also encouraged because he says the number of available home rentals is rising in the Merced area.

