Workout Wednesday: Angles when exercising the glutes

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," we're talking about exercising the glutes.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," we're talking about exercising the glutes.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," we're talking about exercising the glutes.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," we're talking about exercising the glutes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In this week's "Workout Wednesday," we're talking about exercising the glutes.

Fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows when it comes to building those buns, it's all about the angles.