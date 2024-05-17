Yogi Immune Support tea voluntarily recalled for pesticide residue

Tea drinkers may want to take stock of what's in their pantry before steeping and sipping their next cup.

Nearly 900,000 bags of Yogi brand tea were voluntarily recalled recently over elevated levels of pesticide residue.

Scroll below to find out more about the recall.

Details of Yogi tea recall

East West Tea Company, LLC, first initiated a nationwide recall on March 12 for 54,000 boxes of Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support tea bags, "because pesticide residues were detected above action levels," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced in an report.

Various Tea products for Health Post Taste Test Column. Yogi Echinacea Immune Support. Photo by Stanley Shin/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

The recalled items include 16-count boxes of Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support tea bags, which come with six tea bags per pack, and four packs per box, totaling at least 877,536 bags of tea.

The recall is ongoing, but as of time of publication, neither the FDA nor East West Tea Company have issued a full press release or public statement regarding this recall.

East West Tea Company did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The FDA listed the recall as Class III, which means it's"not very likely" to cause adverse health consequences.

Tea label information for recalled products

Affected products include Yogi tea labeled "Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support" and "Caffeine Free Herbal Supplement," bearing the UPC code 0 76950 45010 3 on the box.

Recalled lot numbers include: #0000184330, #0000184853, #0000185098, #0000185100, #0000185383, #0000185385, #0000185387, #0000185389, #0000185434, #0000185436, #0000185828, #0000185830, #0000185832, #0000186519, #0000186521, #000184062, #0000186900, #0000186902, #0000186904, #0000187357, #0000187359, #0000187400, #0000187402, #0000187769, #0000188028, #0000188030, #0000188045, #0000188114, #0000186600, #0000186910, #0000187155, #0000184691, #0000184963, #0000185381 and #0000185518.