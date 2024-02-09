Fresno County said its crews have also been out on patrol looking for new potholes and responding to any that are reported.

Crews being proactive to repair potholes after rain storms in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews from the City of Fresno stayed busy filling potholes Thursday after heavy rain Wednesday night.

The public works director said there's a plan in place to be efficient and effective at keeping roads safe for drivers.

"We have four pothole crews working the different quadrants.

So, they are addressing the FresGo request for pothole repair, and they're also addressing anything else they see in the area when they are out," said Scott Mozier.

After record-setting rainfall last year, Mozier said the city created a year-round crew to tackle trouble spots.

"It involves seven new employees and equipment. We have one two-person crew, a more traditional pothole crew operation and then a five-member crew who does a larger area on the street,"

He adds that the city used to spend roughly $700,000 on fixing potholes, but that number has doubled since the new team was formed.

Fresno County said its crews have also been out on patrol looking for new potholes and responding to any that are reported.

Despite those efforts, technicians at West Coast Wheels and Tires in Clovis say they've been busy repairing cars damaged on roads throughout the Valley.

"The worst damage I've seen from a pothole was a wheel getting cracked, tire leaking, even a bent strut," said technician Miguel Mendez.

He has worked at the car repair shop on Willow and Shaw for over ten years and said winter weather conditions can throw people for a loop.

"Especially with potholes, you really can't tell the difference when it's full of water, and it looks pretty evenly, and people just take on and bend a wheel, you know, and then alignment gets thrown off too," said Mendez.

When it comes to repairing a vehicle, Mendez said it can cost upwards of $1,000, depending on the extent of the damage, another reason to drive carefully even after the rain has stopped.

If your car was damaged by a pothole, the city might be able to pay for your repairs.

To file a claim, click here.

You can report a pothole by clicking here.

