City of Fresno launches new pothole repair crew

Fresno city leaders announced a new crew Wednesday morning that will be patching up potholes quicker.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city leaders announced a new crew that would patch up the potholes quicker.

They also say the repairs would last longer than just a few weeks. Last year's winter storms created a big headache for drivers.

City leaders said in January last year they received 1600 calls for potholes.

The five-person crew will be going around the city patching up potholes. When people report a pothole problem on the FresGo app, the team will get an alert on there about where that problem is. They added the team could expand if there is funding available.

On Wednesday, Fresno's new pothole repair team was at the intersection of Hamilton and Helm Avenue fixing up the giant hole in the street.

John Gago's home is right in front of that pothole. He's lived in this neighborhood for over thirty years and seen so many drivers hit that pothole. He even drove over it at one point.

"I missed that pothole one time and I hit and it gave it a jar," said Gago. Gago added his Jeep took the brunt end of the damage.

Last year, the city assembled pothole patch crews during the winter to respond to the issues. To patch up the problem, Fresno city leaders set aside $1.7 million dollars to create the pothole repair crew. The team will be working year-round.

"This new team will allow us to take the average response time from 72 hours down to 24 hours," said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

It's something that Gago is happy to see.

"Our roads here in Fresno need it really badly," said Gago, "not just my home section but other parts of the city."

According to Fresno City leaders, there are 1100 requests to get potholes fixed. Mayor Jerry Dyer said the crew will be using a different type of asphalt to make sure the holes stay patched up longer.

"This new team will utilize a hot asphalt mix that will patch potholes and make them more durable," said Mayor Dyer.

City leaders believe that this $1.7 million dollar investment will not just improve safety but also the quality of life for people in the community.

"I'm glad the city is doing its job," said Gago, "I'm very proud of the city for taking care of the work that has to be done."

ABC30 also checked in with Lawrence Tires and Service to see how much it would cost to get your tires fixed if they were damaged by a pothole.

Workers said a new tire can cost between $100 to $500 depending on the tire and type of car you drive. Meanwhile, a new rim could cost you between $200 to $500, depending on the type of car you use.

To report a pothole to the city, click here.