Poverello House in downtown Fresno offering Thanksgiving meals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Thanksgiving holiday is a day to show thanks and for some, a chance to give back to those in need.Volunteers with the Poverello House in downtown Fresno wanted to make sure everyone gets a warm meal.They're serving their annual holiday lunch, offering 200 sit-down meals for community members.All guests are treated to table service, with menus offering different entrees and desserts.Volunteers were up early Thursday morning, preparing turkey, ham, and halibut.This year's lunch is being served indoors after being held outside under tents last year because of the pandemic.Another 1,000 meals will also be distributed to different organizations in the community.