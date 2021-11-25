thanksgiving

Poverello House in downtown Fresno offering Thanksgiving meals

EMBED <>More Videos

Poverello House in downtown Fresno offering Thanksgiving meals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Thanksgiving holiday is a day to show thanks and for some, a chance to give back to those in need.

Volunteers with the Poverello House in downtown Fresno wanted to make sure everyone gets a warm meal.

They're serving their annual holiday lunch, offering 200 sit-down meals for community members.

All guests are treated to table service, with menus offering different entrees and desserts.

Volunteers were up early Thursday morning, preparing turkey, ham, and halibut.

This year's lunch is being served indoors after being held outside under tents last year because of the pandemic.

Another 1,000 meals will also be distributed to different organizations in the community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnopoverello housethanksgiving
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THANKSGIVING
NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, bracket after Thanksgiving gam...
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Show More
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News