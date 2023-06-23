Power is out near Fresno High School after a suspected DUI driver crashed into utility poles.

Alleged DUI hit and run crash knocks power out near Fresno High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Power is out near Fresno High School after a crash into utility poles.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday on McKinley Avenue just west of Palm Avenue.

Police say a fence was also damaged at a home in the area.

Officers were able to catch the driver who tried to walk away after crashing a Toyota Avalon on eastbound on McKinley.

He is now in custody.

They say he'll be booked for hit and run, as well as DUI.

PG &E's website shows electricity is out to about 1300 in the area. Power is expected to be restored by 7 a.m.

McKinley Avenue is shut down eastbound and westbound traffic is opening up.

You're asked to use a different route if you plan to travel in this area.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.