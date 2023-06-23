Alleged DUI hit and run crash knocks power out near Fresno High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Power is out near Fresno High School after a crash into utility poles.
The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday on McKinley Avenue just west of Palm Avenue.
Police say a fence was also damaged at a home in the area.
Officers were able to catch the driver who tried to walk away after crashing a Toyota Avalon on eastbound on McKinley.
He is now in custody.
They say he'll be booked for hit and run, as well as DUI.
PG&E's website shows electricity is out to about 1300 in the area. Power is expected to be restored by 7 a.m.
McKinley Avenue is shut down eastbound and westbound traffic is opening up.
You're asked to use a different route if you plan to travel in this area.
