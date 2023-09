Nearly 15,000 people in Madera County with no power on Saturday morning.

MADERA COUNTY, Claif. (KFSN) -- Nearly 15,000 people in Madera County were in the dark after losing power Saturday morning.

On the PG &E website, two major outages started before 8:00 a.m.

The outages impacted the area of Yosemite Lakes, Coarsegold, and Oakhusts.

It also says some traffic signals are not working.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time.

PG &E says power should be back on between noon and 2 p.m.