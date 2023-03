Power outage in northwest Fresno impacting nearly 900 customers and traffic lights

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A power outage in northwest Fresno is impacting both PG &E customers and traffic.

Much of the outage is happening for customers in the area of Shaw and Palm, according to PG &E's outage map.

Traffic lights are out in the areas of Shaw & Palm and Palm & Gettysburg. Drivers should treat the intersections as a four-way stop.

Power is expected to be restored around 10:30 am.