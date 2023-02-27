Power outages in mountain communities impacting residents, closing schools

Heading into the weekend, snow levels are expected to fluctuate, reaching below 3,000 feet in the foothills.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Power outages in the communities of Oakhurst, Bass Lake, North Fork, Madera County and Mariposa County are impacting residents.

According to PG &E's outage map, thousands of residents have been without power since Friday.

The Mariposa Unified School District (MCUSD) will be observing a snow day Monday, February 27.

The district added that it is aware of other obstacles that staff and families are being impacted by such as road conditions, downed trees and power outages.

MCUSD will reassess conditions Monday to see if any changes are needed for school on Tuesday.

Bass Lake School District told families Sunday that school will be canceled for OES, OCI, Wasuma, and Fresno Flats Monday due to the power outages, campus safety conditions and the incoming weather.

All Yosemite Unified Schools will be closed Monday as well because of current conditions.

The American Red Cross evacuation center has opened in Oakhurst and Mariposa County.

The Oakhurst center is located at the Oakhurst Community Center and the Mariposa center is located at the Mariposa Senior Center.

Both are open to those impacted by power outages.

The National Weather Service is issuing Winter Storm Warnings starting at 4 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday afternoon for anywhere above 3,000ft in elevation

A Blizzard Warning also starts Monday morning through Wednesday morning for the Sierra Nevada.

