Hit-and-run crash into power pole knocks out power for hundreds in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a crash that knocked out power for over 800 people in central Fresno.
Authorities say it happened in the area of Cedar Avenue and Tulare Street.
They're treating it as a hit-and-run investigation.
Officers say the driver struck a pole and left the scene.
Right now, more than 800 residents are without power near Cedar and McKenzie Avenues.
PG&E crews are working to restore power to the area.
It's estimated to return early Thursday morning.
Cedar is closed from McKenzie to Washington. Drivers should avoid the area.