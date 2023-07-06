Police are investigating a crash that knocked out power for over 800 people in central Fresno.

Hit-and-run crash into power pole knocks out power for hundreds in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a crash that knocked out power for over 800 people in central Fresno.

Authorities say it happened in the area of Cedar Avenue and Tulare Street.

They're treating it as a hit-and-run investigation.

Officers say the driver struck a pole and left the scene.

Right now, more than 800 residents are without power near Cedar and McKenzie Avenues.

PG &E crews are working to restore power to the area.

It's estimated to return early Thursday morning.

Cedar is closed from McKenzie to Washington. Drivers should avoid the area.