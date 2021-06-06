Fresno Rainbow Pride holds drive-through resource fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In honor of Pride month, Fresno Rainbow Pride hosted a drive-through resource fair at Fresno City College Saturday."People are going stir crazy at home," said Fresno Rainbow Pride CEO Jeffery Robinson. "People are so eager to get back to the life they want to have."Local non-profits decorated booths and donned their Pride attire for today's event."I hope they get a sense that things are going to be back to normal," said Robinson. "That we can come and start gathering."They say it's events like this, and the pride flag flying outside City Hall, that remind the community they're here for them."The symbol of having that beautiful pride flag, that flag of hope flying at Fresno City Hall, sends such a message out to our community and people that are struggling," added Robinson.Fresno City College hosted the event."I think campus-wide it means a lot, but to me personally, because I do identify as LGBTQ for me as a staff person, I just feel so supported," said NextStep Program representative with Fresno City College Veronica Salmeron-Sosa.In partnership with UCSF, participants also had the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine."We're here as a college community campus to be open for everyone, no matter how you identify," added Salmeron-Sosa. "We're just here to help people get further in life."