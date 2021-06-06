Society

Fresno Rainbow Pride holds drive-through resource fair

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Rainbow Pride holds drive-through resource fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In honor of Pride month, Fresno Rainbow Pride hosted a drive-through resource fair at Fresno City College Saturday.

"People are going stir crazy at home," said Fresno Rainbow Pride CEO Jeffery Robinson. "People are so eager to get back to the life they want to have."

Local non-profits decorated booths and donned their Pride attire for today's event.

"I hope they get a sense that things are going to be back to normal," said Robinson. "That we can come and start gathering."

They say it's events like this, and the pride flag flying outside City Hall, that remind the community they're here for them.

RELATED: Pride flag to be flown at Fresno City Hall, Mayor Jerry Dyer announces

"The symbol of having that beautiful pride flag, that flag of hope flying at Fresno City Hall, sends such a message out to our community and people that are struggling," added Robinson.

Fresno City College hosted the event.

"I think campus-wide it means a lot, but to me personally, because I do identify as LGBTQ for me as a staff person, I just feel so supported," said NextStep Program representative with Fresno City College Veronica Salmeron-Sosa.

In partnership with UCSF, participants also had the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're here as a college community campus to be open for everyone, no matter how you identify," added Salmeron-Sosa. "We're just here to help people get further in life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnopridelgbtq+lgbtq pridesocietyfresno city college
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News