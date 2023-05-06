Harsh weather causes some produce delays for local farmers markets

The Old Town Clovis Friday Night Farmers Market has returned but agriculture experts warn some produce might be sparse for the next few weeks.

The market offers more than just produce.

"There's something for everybody, and you definitely won't be disappointed," said Heather Frantzich, Executive Director of the Business Organization of Old Town.

Live music, kids' activities, local crafts, and of course fresh fruits and veggies, but stalls may not be overflowing with produce just yet.

Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, said because of the harsh winter and spring crops are going to be delayed about 2 to 4 weeks.

"So, this time of year we would be preparing for cherries, tomatoes, strawberries, a lot of the early fruits to be coming off some apricots not too far away, but we're going to have to wait probably just a few more weeks just to see that production start to increase," said Jacobsen.

The delay doesn't necessarily mean there will be less produce.

"I do expect them at some point to get closer to average or catch up there," said Jacobsen. "We're going to see some very warm temperatures in a week from now. So, it's really just one of those games where you have to wait and cooperate with Mother Nature."

This year is farmer Daisy Ortiz's first time at the Old Town Clovis Farmer's Market.

"Yes, it's been a good day so far," said Ortiz. "Yeah, there's a lot of people."

She's been farming since 2001. She said the weather both delayed and reduced the amount of strawberries she'll sell.

"It is, it is going to be less productive," said Ortiz. "Yes, because of the rain, the weather, the cold."

She plans to come back throughout the summer and she's not alone, organizers only expect the market to get bigger.

"Next week is just getting in being that much bigger and more vendors and more food and more kids activities," said Frantzich.

Visitors and the farmers market are a welcome sight to businesses on Pollasky.

"We get new people down here all the time," said Bob Parks, Sassano's. "That's what we want, that's why they do all these events down here, not only the farmers markets but all the other stuff."Parks said they close at 6 just as the market is getting started, but the benefits last beyond Friday night.

"We do get some people through, sometimes we don't get them that night but we'll get them the next week or so because they've seen something in the window and they come back so it works for us," said Parks.

