Propane tank explodes into ball of fire at Arkansas Burger King drive-through

BEEBE, Ark. -- A dramatic explosion at an Arkansas fast food restaurant was caught on camera when a propane tank burst into a massive ball of fire Friday afternoon.Eyewitness video showed a red pickup truck engulfed in flames in the drive-through lane of a Burger King in Beebe, Arkansas, a town 45 minutes northeast of Little Rock. Seconds into the video, a propane tank in the truck's bed exploded into a ball of fire taller than the restaurant, sending a man who was sitting nearby running for cover."I told you it was going to blow," a witness can be heard saying nearby.The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital following the explosion, local police told Little Rock television station KATV , but the driver's condition is not known.The Beebe Police Department said in a statement that the Burger King was damaged in the fire but did not discuss the extent of the damage.