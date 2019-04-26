u.s. & world

Propane tank explodes into ball of fire at Arkansas Burger King drive-through

BEEBE, Ark. -- A dramatic explosion at an Arkansas fast food restaurant was caught on camera when a propane tank burst into a massive ball of fire Friday afternoon.

Eyewitness video showed a red pickup truck engulfed in flames in the drive-through lane of a Burger King in Beebe, Arkansas, a town 45 minutes northeast of Little Rock. Seconds into the video, a propane tank in the truck's bed exploded into a ball of fire taller than the restaurant, sending a man who was sitting nearby running for cover.

"I told you it was going to blow," a witness can be heard saying nearby.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital following the explosion, local police told Little Rock television station KATV, but the driver's condition is not known.

The Beebe Police Department said in a statement that the Burger King was damaged in the fire but did not discuss the extent of the damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arkansasburger kingexplosionfirefast food restaurantu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Meet Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed
'Wrong person to mess with': Female jogger chases down male flasher
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News