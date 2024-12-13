Published Latina author breaking barriers

A young Latina is now a published author, dedicating her book to her late father who inspired her to dream of breaking barriers in the publishing industry.

A young Latina is now a published author, dedicating her book to her late father who inspired her to dream of breaking barriers in the publishing industry.

A young Latina is now a published author, dedicating her book to her late father who inspired her to dream of breaking barriers in the publishing industry.

A young Latina is now a published author, dedicating her book to her late father who inspired her to dream of breaking barriers in the publishing industry.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young Latina is now a published author. She dedicates her book to her late father, who inspired her to dream of breaking barriers in the publishing industry.

"So I thought, I am going to write about a Latina protagonist, and I just kept putting it off until I heard the quote write the story you want to read," said author Yeiri Farias.

After two years of dedicated writing and long nights, Yeiri Farias published her first romance novel, Love Me Under The Stars.

It's a story about a strong Latina who builds a career and faces difficult life challenges, which lead to an unexpected romance.

"I want people to know that there is a different face of Latinas in romance, not just the hardcore, business Latina," said Farias.

As a young Latina who moved to the United States at age 13, Farias says it was important to write a story with characters who embody Hispanic culture.

"The culture in the small town, it shows up, the family, the language differences, it shows in the book."

Her boyfriend, Yovani Munoz, has supported her inspiring journey as a writer and says reading a story he connected to culturally was refreshing.

"I enjoyed the cousins; they had their characteristics and reminded me of my cousins," said Yovani Munoz.

Farias's passion for reading and writing stems from her late father, who was an avid reader.

She says her book is for him.

The owners of Judging by the Cover love supporting authors of all backgrounds and say people often ask about books featuring Latina protagonists.

"It is a space that needs more books, and I am glad someone locally is creating that book," said Ashley Mireles.

A book signing will take place on Saturday at 1 pm at the Judging by the Cover bookstore, helping launch Farias's newly published book.

A moment with the community they are all looking forward to, and one Farias will hold on to.

"I am proud to realize where I come from and what I am doing," said Farias.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.