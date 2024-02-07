WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Deputy rescues puppies abandoned in the rain in Fresno County

KFSN logo
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 6:55AM
Deputy rescues puppies abandoned in the rain in Fresno County
Two puppies are warm, safe, and dry tonight thanks to a caring Fresno County Sheriff's deputy.
KFSN

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two puppies are warm, safe, and dry tonight thanks to a caring Fresno County Sheriff's deputy.

Deputy Andrew Rechsteiner was out on patrol near Coalinga Tuesday morning when he received a call about a couple of puppies abandoned on the side of a busy road at Oakland and El Dorado avenues.

Rechsteiner found the two puppies huddled up in a vineyard, trying to get out of the rain and cold.

He took the pups back to his patrol car and quickly wrapped them in towels to get them warm.

They are now in the care of Fresno Humane Animal Services and seem to be doing just fine.

If you're interested, the puppies will be up for adoption soon.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW