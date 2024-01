QB&A with David Carr: Top stories to follow on wild card weekend

That's one of a number of stories to follow on wild card weekend.

In this week's QB &A, David Carr shares his favorite matchups and why he's picking a Valley quarterback to upset the Cowboys.

