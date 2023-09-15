QB&A with David Carr: Fresno State's 11-game winning streak, Derek Carr's first win with Saints

Fresno State is riding an eleven-game win streak, the longest for the Bulldogs since 1986.

Each week, David Carr joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL and Fresno State football.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is riding an eleven-game win streak, the longest for the Bulldogs since 1986.

On Saturday, they'll look to extend it against another power five-team in Arizona state.

In this week's QB &A, Fresno State legend David Carr chatted with Stephen Hicks about what he saw from the team and the selfie line fans were working on the sidelines.

David also reacted to his brother, Derek Carr, getting the win in his debut with the New Orleans Saints.

Derek threw 300-plus yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Sunday night's game.

The former Bulldog is now getting ready for a contest against number one overall pick Bryce Young and the Panthers on Monday night.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.