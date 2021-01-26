This week's topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: 'Greatest QB matchup we've ever had' for Super Bowl LV
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
What the Bills need to do in the offseason to beat the Chiefs What Josh Allen can improve on Allen's leadership qualities Aaron Rodgers "uncertain" future How the Bucs' defense will fare against Mahomes Brady v. Mahomes Previewing the QB Carousel Reflecting on Kobe Bryant's legacy
