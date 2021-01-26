Sports

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: 'Greatest QB matchup we've ever had' for Super Bowl LV

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • What the Bills need to do in the offseason to beat the Chiefs
  • What Josh Allen can improve on
  • Allen's leadership qualities
  • Aaron Rodgers "uncertain" future
  • How the Bucs' defense will fare against Mahomes
  • Brady v. Mahomes
  • Previewing the QB Carousel
  • Reflecting on Kobe Bryant's legacy
