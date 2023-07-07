Four babies born on the Fourth of July at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Grove will have quite the story to tell about the day they entered this world.

Quadruplets born on 4th of July on fourth floor of hospital in California

Their mother gave birth to the quadruplets on the fourth floor of the hospital on Tuesday. The two boys and two girls each weighed more than four pounds.

The new parents say they were a total surprise because they were originally scheduled to be delivered by C-section on Wednesday.

"I think they kind of stole the show. We didn't get to see fireworks but we saw, like, real miracles," said mom Sara Kahen Gutovich.

The babies are currently being held in the NICU and all of them are doing well.