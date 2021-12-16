Central CA braces for more rain, snow as new storm moves through today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11347518" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another storm has rolled into Central California, bringing another round of wet weather days after the region was hit by rain on the Valley floor and snow in the higher elevations.A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 1 pm on Thursday for the Sierra Nevada.The heavy rain and snow could pose potential troubles for drivers on the road.A rockslide caused by Tuesday's storm blocked part of Highway 180 in eastern Fresno County. Crews spent Wednesday morning detonating the rocks to clear the roadway.Officials remind drivers to slow down on slick roads and carry chains when headed up to the mountains. Crews had to help several drivers who were trapped in the snow on Tuesday along Highway 41 near the Deadwood area."Some people can do it themselves, and some people think they can, and they create more problems than if they would have let us do it," said tire chain installer Lionel Smiley.While the snow can be an inconvenience, it's also an essential part of the community since it boosts tourism and breaks from the drought conditions.But despite the recent storms, our local reservoirs are a long way off from reaching their normal levels.Friant Dam is at 61% capacity, the San Luis Reservoir is just 24% filled, and Pine Flat Dam is 23%.