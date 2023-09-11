Rare Earth Coffee opening new location in Lemoore

Rare Earth Coffee is opening its 4th company-operated Central Valley location in Lemoore.

Opting to brew yourself? When you grab the Ethiopian roast, you're also supporting the local non-profit United Cerebral Palsy.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --

"We started Rare Earth Coffee in 2014 in some of our stores to enter the specialty coffee market and utilize the drive-thru at some of our locations," says Day and Night Markets CEO Trevor Beal.

Whether you're driving through or lining up to get your caffeine fix, baristas have mastered the specialty drinks -- which you can get hot, iced, or blended.

But the signature taste comes well before the coffee is brewed.

"We use a method called air roasting -- it's used by one percent of elite roasters in the entire world," says Chief of Operations Hector Leyva.

The process is done at the Clovis headquarters of Rare Earth Coffee.

The unique taste encourages customers to stop and savor rather than grab and go.

"We eliminate all of the bad bitterness, the sour taste from our beans and you get a nice, pleasant coffee taste," Leyva said.

A portion of the proceeds go directly to the program.

"Every month, there is a story behind our bag and it's one of their students," Leyva said.

The roastery also offers tastings and classes so you can learn more about the air roasting process.

