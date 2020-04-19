Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Skin rashes emerge as possible symptom of COVID-19, dermatologists say

The skin-rash symptoms range from hives to measles-like rashes to a condition resembling frostbite.
By
LOS ANGELES -- Certain skin rashes are emerging as possible symptoms of COVID-19, prompting additional research by some doctors and guidance by the American Academy of Dermatology.

"It just was so painful," said Jessica, a Los Angeles woman who contracted the novel coronavius, describing painful red irritation on her feet. ABC7 is identifying the woman only by her first name to maintain her privacy.

Jessica developed a cough and fever, but later exhibited other symptoms that have not been widely associated with the virus.

"I looked down, I was getting in the shower, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, my toe is turning blue," she recalled. "I felt like I had really bad blisters on it."

When she tried to lightly scratch an itch, her blood vessels ruptured.

Jessica's dermatologist, Dr. Shirley Chi, was stumped -- until she began examining research from overseas.

"When I first saw this mysterious rash, I just didn't know what to make of it," Chi said. "In northern Italy there was a study that showed that out of 148 patients at this hospital -- none of which had gotten prior medication -- one in five had a rash associated with their condition, COVID-19."

The American Academy of Dermatology has issued guidance regarding several different types of rashes that have been connected with COVID-19.

The symptoms range from hives to measles-like rashes to a condition resembling frostbite.

Chi emphasized the importance of individual patients contacting their doctor for treatment.

"That's why the American Academy of Dermatology is putting together a registry," and that's why it's important to contact your doctor if you have symptoms like this."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirusitalycoronavirus pandemicskin disorderstudycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Central California coronavirus cases
Coronavirus California: More housing provided for homeless during pandemic
Grandparents wrap selves in trash bags to visit grandsons
Succulent delivery business brings joy to your doorstep
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
Central California coronavirus cases
81-year-old Valley woman sews dozens of face masks during COVID-19 crisis
Woman arrested in Madera County on child pornography charges
Coronavirus California: More housing provided for homeless during pandemic
Woman killed in Kings County head-on crash, drugs or alcohol a possible factor
One suspect dead after chase leads to deputy-involved shooting in Bakersfield
Show More
Selma Police: Man started eight fires in 30 minutes
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Florida beach reopens as states begin easing stay-at-home restrictions
Caltrans allows food trucks to operate in rest areas to help support truckers
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
More TOP STORIES News