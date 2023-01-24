'It broke me': Family of Rashad Al-Hakim Jr continues to call for justice in deadly crash

Rashad Al-Hakim Jr's name and pictures were displayed all throughout the back of the Fresno County Courthouse on Monday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rashad Al-Hakim Jr's name and pictures were displayed all throughout the back of the Fresno County Courthouse on Monday morning.

As the family continues to fight for justice, there was not a dry eye amongst Rashads' three little siblings.

"It hurt me and it broke me and I'll never ever get to grow up and be with my brother again," said Leearah Al-Hakim, Rashad's sister.

Rashad was the oldest of three. His siblings all tell me how they looked up to their big brother.

"Wherever I gotta go, I'm gonna be there, by any means. Whatever we have to do. As a family we are going to stick together we are going to stick together and stay strong on this and fight through this," said Rashad Al-Hakim, Sr., Rashad's father.

Rashad died in October after crossing the street just outside of Hoover High School.

39-year-old Lisa Spoors is accused of hitting and killing the 15-year-old freshman.

In late December, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed a murder charge against Spoors.

"I know the family believes this is a murder case, this is not a murder case," Marc Kapetan, Spoors' defense attorney, said in court last week.

Kapetan stood by his client when Spoors entered a not-guilty plea.

The judge reduced the bail from more than $1 million to $150,000.

Spoors' attorney says the reason for the bail reduction is because of Spoors' financial situation.

According to Fresno District Attorney's Office, toxicology reports show Spoors had illegal and prescription drugs in her system at the time of the crash.

On Monday, Kapetan pointed to another police report that from a drug recognition expert on the day of the incident.

"This is his quote - 'it is my opinion as a drug recognition expert that spoors was not under the influence of a drug or alcohol and furthermore would be able to operate a motor vehicle safely,'" said Kapetan while quoting the expert's report.

Rashad's dad says he's still unsatisfied with the justice for his son.

"First off, they let her turn herself in when she wanted to turn herself in and now she is just out. They didn't even try and fight for bail to stay high or really do too much. So I don't know what to say at this time, but I don't think it's right," he said.