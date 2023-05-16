Investigators say a 20-month-old baby was shot and killed while sitting outside with his parents and their friends.

Suspect accused of shooting and killing Fresno baby in 2016 headed to trial

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police Detective David Fenstermaker took the stand Monday to describe the night in June of 2016 he was called out to a homicide at the Canyon Crest apartments in Southeast Fresno.

"The suspect came into the complex, walked to the rear of the complex, came back up to the front and opened fire, striking two adult males and a baby," Det. Fenstermaker said.

The detective says 20-month-old baby Rashad Halford Jr. was sitting outside with his parents and their friends when the shooting happened.

Investigators believe the bullets were intended for baby Rashad's father, Rashad Halford Sr. who goes by the name "Ray Ray".

They say Ray Ray and accused gunman Devin Ratliff, whose face we were not allowed to show, had an ongoing feud and multiple run-ins.

Ray Ray told detectives he fired back at Ratliff in self-defense.

"He told me that he returned fire. He shot into the direction of the suspect, but he didn't remember how many shots he shot." Det. Ratliff said.

Defense Attorney Ralph Torres argued that Ray Ray was a gang member and lied to detectives in his interviews.

He also pointed out that despite cameras across the apartment complex, Ratliff was never seen on video.

"Did you find any possible suspect in the surveillance that you reviewed?" Torres asked.

"No." Det. Fenstermaker said.

Despite no video evidence of the shooting, the judge decided there was enough evidence to hold the defendant to answer on all the charges.

Devin Ratliff is due back in court next month.

If he's convicted on all charges, he faces 114 years to life in prison.