Deadline to get Real ID card is 1 year away. How to get one

EMBED >More News Videos Because of the pandemic and the new presidential administration, the implementation of the Real ID requirement for air travel has been delayed several times.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The deadline for Americans to get a Real ID card is officially a year away.On May 3, 2023, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will require a valid passport or federally approved identification cards, like Real ID, to board flights or visit federal facilities.The regulation was put in place in 2005 to ensure travelers' identity in light of the 9/11 attacks, according to the DHS.Real IDs are available at the Department of Motor Vehicles. To receive yours, you'll need proof of identity, such as a passport or birth certificate, and two proofs of residency, including insurance documents or a tax return.The deadline to have a Real ID card has been delayed twice because of the pandemic.