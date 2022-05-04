Real ID

Deadline to get Real ID card is 1 year away. How to get one

EMBED <>More Videos

Deadline to get Real ID card is 1 year away. How to get one

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The deadline for Americans to get a Real ID card is officially a year away.

On May 3, 2023, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will require a valid passport or federally approved identification cards, like Real ID, to board flights or visit federal facilities.

VIDEO: Don't have a Real ID yet? TSA spokesperson explains what to use for flying instead
EMBED More News Videos

Because of the pandemic and the new presidential administration, the implementation of the Real ID requirement for air travel has been delayed several times.



The regulation was put in place in 2005 to ensure travelers' identity in light of the 9/11 attacks, according to the DHS.

Real IDs are available at the Department of Motor Vehicles. To receive yours, you'll need proof of identity, such as a passport or birth certificate, and two proofs of residency, including insurance documents or a tax return.

The deadline to have a Real ID card has been delayed twice because of the pandemic.

RELATED: California DMV sends woman Real ID card with photo of her wearing mask

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydmvtravelair travelreal idu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL ID
DMV waiving REAL ID upgrade fees for some Californians
So, do you need a Real ID to fly or not?
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic
Millions of Americans could be grounded from flying because of REAL ID deadline
TOP STORIES
Clash over abortion access reaches Central California
How CA first-time homebuyers can get down payment at 0% interest
Survivor details drug deal turned double homicide in Woodward Lakes
Driver hospitalized after crashing into spray rig in Tulare County
Mechanical equipment error led to deadly Navy helicopter crash
Man arrested for murder, arson for Fresno fire that killed 2 children
Dolly Parton, Eminem get into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Show More
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
Planet Fitness offering free workouts for high school teens all summer
Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates again
Man dies after being hit by truck in Tulare
Man arrested in connection to fire that damaged 3 Visalia businesses
More TOP STORIES News