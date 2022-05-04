Deadline to get Real ID card is 1 year away. How to get one

On May 3, 2023, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will require a valid passport or federally approved identification cards, like Real ID, to board flights or visit federal facilities.
VIDEO: Don't have a Real ID yet? TSA spokesperson explains what to use for flying instead
The regulation was put in place in 2005 to ensure travelers' identity in light of the 9/11 attacks, according to the DHS.
Real IDs are available at the Department of Motor Vehicles. To receive yours, you'll need proof of identity, such as a passport or birth certificate, and two proofs of residency, including insurance documents or a tax return.
The deadline to have a Real ID card has been delayed twice because of the pandemic.
RELATED: California DMV sends woman Real ID card with photo of her wearing mask