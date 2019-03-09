Clovis couple turns shipping containers into unique living spaces

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Once, a shipping container in Robert Hutchinson and Stacy Borchardt's yard used to carry fish meal - that is, until the couple got their hands on it.Now it can hold someone's life and precious moments.That is the concept behind their company Mod Box."People have just been excited," said Borchardt. "They say, they have never seen anything like this and can we check it out and people touch the walls and look around."It can be rented, owned, used as a home or taken on the road. It is just as insulated as any house and when you close the doors it is almost indestructible.Hutchinson said its unique features makes it the only thing like it on the market."They are incredibly strong, they are nearly bulletproof, nearly earthquake proof, fireproof, windproof," he said.When the side panel opens, the 120 square foot Mod Box doubles in size and connects you to the outside world.It is much cheaper than owning a house in the Central Valley. That was one of the motivations behind the project."Have a passion and a heart for low-income families, my family grew up that way," said Hutchinson. "I wanted to do something with my life that made a difference in the community and that I could also make money with."It took them three months to put their prototype together. Both of them taking the concept from paper and building it in their front yard. So far they have gotten a lot of interest."As it got finished people were more and more excited, they said, this thing is cool," said Borchardt. "We had a lady who thought that this was a bar and she wanted to stop here instead of the bar at the corner, so that was awesome."They are willing to work with customers to create a design that fits their lifestyle. The couple is still working on prices but says it'll be reasonable.