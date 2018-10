The Most Luxurious Real Estate Rentals In Fresno

2646 W Scott Ave. (Bullard)

6187 N Dolores Ave. (Bullard)

8616 N Garden Ave. (Woodward Park)

8160 N 9th St. (Woodward Park)

This just in: the priciest listing in today's Fresno rental market is going for $2,995 / month. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only deluxe residential listing out there. But just how upscale are the features, given these high prices?We combed through local listings in Fresno via rental website Zumper to determine the city's most extravagant listings.Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Right off the bat, feast your eyes on this gigantic single-family home located at 2646 W Scott Ave. in Bullard. It has a whopping four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,950-square-feet. Whereas the average price for a 4-bedroom rental in Fresno is roughly $1,595 / month, this chateau is currently going for $2,995 / month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?The building boasts a mix of hardwood and tile flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a patio. Inhabiting this top-of-the-line palace isn't all-inclusive: pets are not allowed.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Then, check out this humongous single-family home over at 6187 N Dolores Ave. in Bullard. It has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and it takes up 2,500-square-feet. Whereas the average price for a 3-bedroom rental in Fresno is approximately $1,350 / month, this stately home is currently priced at $2,200 / month.In the single-family home, you can expect high ceilings, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and exposed brick. The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool and additional storage space.Living in this deluxe mansion isn't all-inclusive: pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here .)Next, take a look at this spacious single-family home located at 8616 N Garden Ave. in Woodward Park. It has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,712-square-feet. This place is currently going for $1,895 / month.In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The building boasts a two-car garage and outdoor space.As ritzy as this set-up might seem, cats and dogs are not allowed. (Check out the complete listing here .)And finally, there's this incredible apartment over at 8160 N 9th St. in Woodward Park. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,220-square-feet. Whereas the average price for a 2-bedroom rental in Fresno is roughly $950 / month, this chateau is currently priced at $1,618 / month. Why so pricey?The apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, high ceilings, and arched doorways. The building boasts a fitness center, assigned parking and a swimming pool.Both cats and dogs are permitted in this palatial mansion. (If you want to day dream, see the complete listing here .)---