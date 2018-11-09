What does $1,000 rent you in Fresno, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Fresno if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6655 N. Fresno St. (Northeast Fresno)
Listed at $970/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 6655 N. Fresno St.
The building offers a fitness center, a swimming pool and extra storage; inside the apartment, you'll get a balcony, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Sorry, pet owners: cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
445 W. Nees Ave. (Northwest Fresno)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 445 W. Nees Ave. It's listed for $930/month for its 708 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, there are hookups for laundry machines and central heating and air. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4550 E. Fountain Way (East Central Fresno)
Here's a 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 4550 E. Fountain Way that's going for $925/month.
The newly remodeled unit has wood laminate flooring and an electric stove, while the complex offers on-site laundry. Unfortunately, animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
