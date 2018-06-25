REAL ESTATE

What does $1,600 rent you in the Fresno Metro area?

4005 Mariah Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Looking for an apartment in the Fresno metro area?

We compared what $1,600 might get you in Clovis, Fresno, Hanford and Lemoore, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in the area.

What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Clovis -- 4005 Mariah Drive




This 1,838-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 4005 Mariah Drive in Clovis. Asking $1,600/month, it's priced 20 percent below the $1,995 median rent for a four bedroom in Clovis.

The home features carpeted floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a kitchen pantry, a laundry room, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and bay windows. There's also garage parking and a backyard. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands.

(See the complete listing here.)

Fresno -- 6575 N. Sierra Vista Ave.




Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot over at 6575 N. Sierra Vista Ave. in Fresno's Hoover neighborhood. It's also listed for $1,600/month for its 1,799 square feet of space--15 percent pricier than Fresno's median three-bedroom rent of $1,395.

Amenities offered in the home include air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a backyard and a two-car garage. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Hanford -- 1082 W. Minaret Place




Listed at $1,500/month, this 1,600-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 1082 W. Minaret Place in Hanford is 20 percent higher than Hanford's median three-bedroom rent of $1,250.

The unit features carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features, in-unit laundry, a backyard and a two-car garage. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent.

(See the full listing here.)

Lemoore -- 1675 Tulip St.




Check out this 1,906-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 1675 Tulip St. in Lemoore. It's also listed for $1,500/month, which is seven percent pricier than Lemoore's median three-bedroom rent of $1,400.

In the home, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. The home also features garage parking and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHanfordLemoore
REAL ESTATE
More homes being built in Fresno
Madera code inspectors plan to check half of the cities homes
State's largest 'zero net energy' community coming to Clovis
Buying or selling a home? It's the right time to do it in the Fresno market
What's the cheapest rental available in Fresno?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News