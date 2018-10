What does $1,600 rent you in the Fresno Metro area?

Clovis -- 4005 Mariah Drive

Looking for an apartment in the Fresno metro area?We compared what $1,600 might get you in Clovis, Fresno, Hanford and Lemoore, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in the area.What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---This 1,838-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 4005 Mariah Drive in Clovis. Asking $1,600/month, it's priced 20 percent below the $1,995 median rent for a four bedroom in Clovis.The home features carpeted floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a kitchen pantry, a laundry room, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and bay windows. There's also garage parking and a backyard. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands.(See the complete listing here .)Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot over at 6575 N. Sierra Vista Ave. in Fresno's Hoover neighborhood. It's also listed for $1,600/month for its 1,799 square feet of space--15 percent pricier than Fresno's median three-bedroom rent of $1,395.Amenities offered in the home include air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a backyard and a two-car garage. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Listed at $1,500/month, this 1,600-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 1082 W. Minaret Place in Hanford is 20 percent higher than Hanford's median three-bedroom rent of $1,250.The unit features carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features, in-unit laundry, a backyard and a two-car garage. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not allowed.Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent.(See the full listing here .)Check out this 1,906-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 1675 Tulip St. in Lemoore. It's also listed for $1,500/month, which is seven percent pricier than Lemoore's median three-bedroom rent of $1,400.In the home, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. The home also features garage parking and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed.Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent.(See the complete listing here .)