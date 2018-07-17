What does $700 rent you in Fresno, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Fresno if you're on a budget of $700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
104 N. Calaveras St. (Central)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 104 N. Calaveras St. It's listed for $695/month.
The building has on-site laundry, available parking and outdoor space. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
4650 N. First St. (Hoover)
Then, there's this 565-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 4650 N. First St. that's also going for $695/month.
In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, built-in storage features and a walk-in closet. The complex features on-site laundry, on-site management, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Cats are welcome in this apartment.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
2389 S. Nicholas Ave. (Edison)
Next, check out this 376-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 2389 S. Nicholas Ave. It's listed for $675/month.
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, tile floors and wooden cabinetry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property for an additional monthly fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
4302 E. Sierra Madre Ave. (Hoover)
Located at 4302 E. Sierra Madre Ave., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's also listed for $675/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
4885 N. Recreation Ave. (Hoover)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 4885 N. Recreation Ave. It's listed for $626/month for its 554 square feet of space.
The apartment features air conditioning, carpeting, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. The complex offers a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)