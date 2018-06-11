What will $1,100 rent you in Fresno, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Fresno if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5250 N. Brawley Ave. (Bullard)
Listed at $1,047/month, this 642-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5250 N. Brawley Ave.
The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
8680 N. Cedar Ave. (Woodward Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 8680 N. Cedar Ave. It's listed for $1,025/month for its 620-square-feet of space.
The apartment features carpeted floors, air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Business amenities include two swimming pools, outdoor space and a fitness center.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
3910 W. Beechwood Ave. (Bullard)
Here's an 806-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 3910 W. Beechwood Ave. that's going for $1,020/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool, outdoor space and a fitness center. In the unit, you'll get carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome here.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.
