What's The Priciest Residential Rental On The Market In Fresno?

We examined local listings in Fresno via rental site Zumper to find the city's most posh listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1640 E Portland Ave. (Woodward Park)
There's this mammoth single-family home over at 1640 E Portland Ave. in Woodward Park. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 2,300-square-feet. This chateau is currently going for $1,900 / month. Why so costly?
The home features carpeted floors, high ceilings, a kitchen island, French doors, a patio and a large backyard. As swanky as this shindig might appear, cats and dogs are not allowed.
730 E Wood Duck Cir. (Woodward Park)
Next, here's this fancy single-family home over at 730 E Wood Duck Cir. in Woodward Park. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 1,818-square-feet in size. This castle is currently going for $1,895 / month.
In the single-family home, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a breakfast bar. The home also features garage parking and a backyard. Cats and dogs are not allowed in this expansive house.
8616 N Garden Ave. (Woodward Park)
And finally, there's this monstrous single-family home situated at 8616 N Garden Ave. in Woodward Park. It has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and it takes up 1,712-square-feet. This castle is also listed at $1,895 / month. Why so pricey?
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. There's also a two-car garage and a fenced in backyard. As lavish as this rental might suggest, pets are not permitted.
