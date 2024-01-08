Authorities to provide update on triple death investigation at Reedley home

It was a different scene on Church Street in Reedley on Sunday afternoon after two men and a woman were found dead Saturday.

It was a different scene on Church Street in Reedley on Sunday afternoon after two men and a woman were found dead Saturday.

It was a different scene on Church Street in Reedley on Sunday afternoon after two men and a woman were found dead Saturday.

It was a different scene on Church Street in Reedley on Sunday afternoon after two men and a woman were found dead Saturday.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Reedley Police Department is expected to provide an update on a weekend death investigation at 2 pm on Monday.

On Saturday, police discovered three bodies at a home on Church and Curtis Avenues.

Initially, police found two bodies in the backyard before finding the third after a comprehensive search.

Law enforcement responded to the property after a family member told police they found evidence a burglary had occurred.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led up to the deaths of all three people, and they have not publicly identified the individuals at this time.

Police are still searching for Matthew Bonds. He lives at the home and is considered at risk due to health issues.

Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza will be addressing the case during the Monday afternoon press conference. We still be streaming the event.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.