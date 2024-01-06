Man and woman found dead in backyard of Reedley home following break-in, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a man and a woman were found dead in the backyard of Reedley home.

Reedley Police responded to a home on Church and Curtis Avenues at 9 a.m. Saturday after a family member found evidence a burglary had occurred.

Officers found an "elderly man" and "adult" woman dead in the backyard.

It's unknown when the crime happened and the cause of death for both victims. Family members say they've been trying to contact the residence for about a day.

Police say two additional residents of the home are missing at this time.

Investigators added several guns also appear to be missing from the home.

No suspect information has been released.

