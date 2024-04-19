Child who was captured on video kicking guinea pig in Reedley identified, owner says animal died

This story and video contain disturbing descriptions of animal abuse. Viewer discretion is advised.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley Police have identified the 12-year-old child who was captured on video violently kicking a guinea pig.

Officers say they are working closely with the Kings Canyon Unified School District and the Fresno County District Attorney's Office to determine the child's consequences, including charges to be filed.

Reedley police were called to a home on East Springfield Avenue near Kady Avenue on Wednesday night for a report of animal cruelty.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the resident, who provided the footage of the incident.

The footage shows the boy first chasing a chicken in the yard and then turning his attention to two guinea pigs in a cage.

He picks up the guinea pig's cage and then kicks it twice - knocking the small animal several feet from the force of the blow.

The boy is then seen running away from the residence.

Brenda Tolentino says her guinea pig, Puerquita (which means little female pig in Spanish), died after the attack.