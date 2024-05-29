Goats recovered from Laton home 'flourishing,' Central California SPCA says

Officials are now revealing new information about some of the hundreds of animals found at a Laton property earlier this month.

Officials are now revealing new information about some of the hundreds of animals found at a Laton property earlier this month.

Officials are now revealing new information about some of the hundreds of animals found at a Laton property earlier this month.

Officials are now revealing new information about some of the hundreds of animals found at a Laton property earlier this month.

LATON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials are now revealing new information about some of the hundreds of animals found at a Laton property earlier this month.

In a statement, the Central California SPCA wrote, "Animals CCSPCA Humane Officers seized from the Laton property in early May have responded well to treatment and are flourishing in our care."

The statement continued, "All of the animals are currently under investigation and not available for adoption."

The organization also shared new photos of some of the goats they recovered.

The goats and other animals came from a home on Mt. Whitney Avenue and Chestnut Street.

Investigators -- tipped off by a passerby -- arrived on May 3. Pictures show the home riddled with trash just feet away from where authorities say Carl Mendes was keeping hundreds of animals.

"The last couple of weeks in the parking lot, on the side next to the house, you could smell it," Laton resident Peggy Vaughn told Action News on May 4.

"It smelled like an open sewer."

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the property was packed with animals. Deputies found over 300.

"Deputies found that they were stepping on bones of decayed animals," spokesperson Tony Botti said on May 3.

"There were some that were malnourished - super skinny, some that are alive, but were in need of water or food."

Mendes was living in the home with four teenagers. Child Protective Services removed the children, and the Sheriff's Office arrested Mendes on a misdemeanor charge of child neglect.

Mendes, now out of custody, declined an interview but said he disputes the narrative from the Sheriff's Office and said he is due in court on July 30 on a child abuse citation.

It is unclear when or if Mendes will face charges for animal cruelty. On Tuesday, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office said it has not yet received any information from county investigators.

The Sheriff's Office referred Action News to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, but we did not receive an update.

Legal experts say animal cruelty charges could come before or even after Mendes' July 30th court date.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.