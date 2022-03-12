Multi-million dollar renovations done for Reedley High athletic programs

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just about every sports program and student-athlete at Reedley High are benefiting from the school's recent multi-million dollar renovation project."It gives us a whole new sense of pride in not just our school, but also our community," says Senior Mary Jane Lucero. "To be able to say this is our field, it's amazing."$10 million was used to invest in the Pirates baseball and softball complexes, a new soccer stadium, field house and weight roomThe best part is administrators say all the money used came out of the school's budget."There was no debt to the community or the district itself, just money from the general fund," says project manager Joe Arruda.Over the past two years, aging buildings were torn down to make way for the state of the art facilities that now include premium seating and locker rooms.New concessions, safety netting and dugouts will also add to the gameday atmosphere for baseball and softball events."Definitely, we needed it," says baseball coach Russell Sauceda. "It's something the district has gone above and beyond to provide and that is also very rewarding for our players and our program."The boys and girls soccer teams now have their own soccer-specific stadium that will allow them to host night games -- while girls wrestling will no longer have to share mat time with the boys."It is a very close contact sport, there's a lot of movements, it's very hands-on and I think having this space to do this and having our own room helps dignify a girls wrestling team," says Jocelyn Barrera. "We are no longer hidden behind the boys. We are now our own team, our own group."Student-athletes will also be able to take advantage of the school's new weight room and equipment as part of the renovation project.