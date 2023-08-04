Reedley High athlete to start chemo again after tumors return in lungs

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tumors have returned in the lungs of a Reedley High School athlete who recently was in remission for cancer.

Malachi Rios was diagnosed with Stage 4 testicular cancer that spread to his right lung and lymph nodes last year.

In May, Action News spoke to him about his road to remission and his effort to get back on the football field.

We're told he was just at practice a few days ago before the test results came back.

Malachi will soon need to start chemotherapy again.

His parents will both be taking time off work to be with Malachi.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help during his fight against cancer.