Police conducting search warrant at Reedley home next door to homicide scene

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the second time in less than a week, law enforcement has swarmed a quiet Reedley neighborhood.

Officers and deputies from at least three departments are at the scene Tuesday morning, conducting an investigation at a home next to the property where three people were found dead on Saturday morning.

Authorities have served a search warrant for the home on Church and Curtis, with streets currently blocked off in the area.

While investigators on scene would not confirm if this morning's action is connected with the homicide investigation, they did say two other search warrants have also been served to locations in Selma and Parlier.

Police Chief Joe Garza was present at the scene in Reedley, and we're told more information about today's action will be released later this morning.

Two victims from the weekend homicide were identified on Monday as 81-year-old Billy Bonds and 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds.

A fourth person living at the home, Matthew Bonds, has been missing since the crime was reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.