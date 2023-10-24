The former Clovis resident and Chinese citizen arrested in connection to the illegal bio lab in Reedley appeared in court on Tuesday.

Man arrested in connection to illegal Reedley lab pleads not guilty to all charges

Jia Bei Zhu, who identified himself as David He in court, pleaded not guilty to misbranding medical devices and lying to officials about the illegal lab found in Reedley.

"The bandage is gone on top now, but he has a big welt on the side of his forehead," said He's defense attorney, Tony Capozzi.

Capozzi says the marks on his face are from his arrest last Thursday in Reedley.

"He started to turn, and the agent said he looked confused. He turned again, and when they went after him, pulled out their guns, pushed him to the ground, handcuffed him. He hit his face on the ground and was severely injured on his forehead, and his nose," said Capozzi.

Capozzi says his client speaks a little English and he thought he was coming to meet with Reedley officials.

That's why Capozzi says he doesn't think the suspect fully understood the directions when he was arrested.

"He came to Fresno from Las Vegas, he drove up here to meet with, I think, the city administrator in Reedley. His attorney set it up for him," said Capozzi.

If convicted, He faces three years for misbranding medical devices and a $10,000 fine.

He also faces five years and a $250,000 fine for making false statements to officials.

Capozzi says he believes there's more to reveal as discovery starts to come up in the case.

"I think this case is probably more of a misunderstanding than anything else," said Capozzi. "He's been working for a company that has tried to develop and do some research, and the government came in and seized all of the research that he had and destroyed it."

Capozzi added that the case has become political.

"I think the politicians have blown this out of proportion. This is not as big of a case as the government, may not be the government, but politicians are portraying it to be," said Capozzi.

