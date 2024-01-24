  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

City of Reedley, Fresno County to receive $260K from illegal lab owner for cleanup

KFSN logo
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 2:07AM
vod

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Reedley and Fresno County have reached a settlement with the owner of the illegal bio lab discovered in Reedley for the cost of cleanup.

The agreement will include a payment of more than $135,000 to the city of Reedley and nearly $125,000 to the county.

The two agencies reduced the amount of their invoices for abatement and code enforcement costs by $50,000 to reach this deal.

The illegal bio lab was discovered by a code enforcement officer in December of 2022.

Authorities uncovered unauthorized biological agents, infectious diseases and nearly a thousand mice without permits or permission.

The chemicals were just removed from the lab last week.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW