City of Reedley, Fresno County to receive $260K from illegal lab owner for cleanup

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Reedley and Fresno County have reached a settlement with the owner of the illegal bio lab discovered in Reedley for the cost of cleanup.

The agreement will include a payment of more than $135,000 to the city of Reedley and nearly $125,000 to the county.

The two agencies reduced the amount of their invoices for abatement and code enforcement costs by $50,000 to reach this deal.

The illegal bio lab was discovered by a code enforcement officer in December of 2022.

Authorities uncovered unauthorized biological agents, infectious diseases and nearly a thousand mice without permits or permission.

The chemicals were just removed from the lab last week.